Rainshine Entertainment’s power packed line up of original shows

Special Mission:

Produced by Rainshine Entertainment and ATS Studio, the Spotify Original Podcast,Special Mission, is a heart-warming podcast series on the Indian Armed Forces. It is a collection of twelve real-life stories that go beyond the bravery and courage these soldiers are known for. Each tale speaks of love, of legends, of adventure, and of extraordinary lives that are unimaginable. But, more than anything else, these are human stories of emotions that touch lives in many ways.Covering a diverse range of topics like international rescue missions, stories of regimental legends, music and even the animals that serve in the forces,the series is currently streaming exclusively on Spotify. The first two episodes, ‘Two Men and a Boat’ and ‘Of Love and Longing’ can be accessed here.

· Narrator: Gul Panag

· Show creator and story curation: Saishree Ashwin

· Music: Madhav Ayachit

· Writer: Vishal Dayama

· Co-Producers: Gaurav Vaz & Ikroop Chamba

· Producedby: Rainshine Entertainment & ATS Studio ( A Rainshine Entertainment partner company)