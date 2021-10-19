Raipur continues Dainik Bhaskar Group's Record-Breaking Spree of Mega Editions

Commenting on this achievement, Business Head, Chhattisgarh, Mr. Devesh Singh said,"On the 33rd anniversary of our Raipur Edition, the DainikBhaskar Group created history yet again with Mega Edition. We have always believed in providing our readers with unique and intriguing content; this issue was curated inline the same philosophy. Our readers responded well to the thematic issue; it was a proud occasion for all of us. This anniversary issue had excellent, instructive, and in-depth content, as well as high-quality advertisements in almost every category and most notably, the "Three Print Innovations" in conjunction with "Fragrance" which demonstrates DainikBhaskar is in continuous pursuit of excellence and innovation. A 104-page edition featuring special pullouts on UdyogBhaskar, Festival Bhaskar, Property Bhaskar, and Health Bhaskar enriched the issue. For the first time in the state, all of these innovations were implemented concurrently. We are pleased to share that "We Have Changed the Game."