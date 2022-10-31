Rajat Sharma conferred with the ‘Media Icon 2022 from India Award’ in London

The event was organized by WCRCINT & WCRC Leaders at the House of Lords.
Rajat Sharma, chairman and editor-in-chief of India TV was conferred with the Media Icon of 2022 from India Award by WCRC (World Consulting & Research Corporation) at a glittering ceremony in London. The event was organized by WCRCINT & WCRC Leaders at the House of Lords in the Palace of Westminster and The Carisbrooke Hall at Victory Services Club, London.
Ritu Dhawan, managing director of India TV was conferred with the ‘World’s Best Leader 2022’ award, while India TV was identified as ‘World’s Best Brand 2022’ for being the most credible and meaningful source of information.
The glittering evening was held at the iconic British venue at Westminster in the heart of London. More than 50 best global companies and individuals were awarded in the presence of industry experts, corporate stalwarts and luminaries.
India TV is the nation’s leading Hindi news channel, which has consistently topped the news charts. Its success has been possible due to its fast-paced consistency and credibility in reporting events that take place in India and the rest of the world.
Rajat Sharma, one of the pioneers of TV journalism in India, has been leading India TV from the front with his two most popular shows, the longest-running TV show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ and the daily prime-time news show ‘Aaj Ki Baat’. A Padma Bhushan awardee, Rajat Sharma had been grilling political leaders, Prime Ministers, film stars, godmen and artists for the last 27 years, while his prime-time show ‘Aaj Ki Baat’ encapsulates the happenings of the day in a fast-paced format.
Ritu Dhawan, managing director, India TV, is the livewire behind-the-scenes person, who has been directing the ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ show since its inception in 1993. Apart from her onerous responsibilities in management, she has been the brain behind the new look of the India TV channel, heading the massive team effort between anchors, producers, reporters, camerapersons, graphics designers, video editors and programmers, lending panache to the overall news telecast.
At a time, when there is an overload of information across all media platforms, including digital, India TV provides a clutter-free experience for its viewers. Its programming mix is backed by a fresh and energetic approach, and yet it sticks to its credo ‘Shor Kam, Khabar Zyaada’ (less noise, more news).
WCRCINT is a leading global firm in Research and Niche Publications. Some of the world’s Best Brands and Leaders who proudly create new hallmarks across the globe were honoured at the event. WCRC LEADERS ASIA is one of the leading niche media in print and online formats. The India edition enjoys superlative viewership across all business media in the country. WCRC LEADERS ASIA is an eclectic mix of contemporary findings on special issues on brands, organisations and leaders. WCRCINT is a global leading firm in research and niche publications, having a leading number of Brand Intellectual Properties.
