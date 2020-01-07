Rakul Preet Singh to Endorse Elleys’ Switches

The sensational “De De Pyaar De” actress, who has made successful debuts in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Bollywood films has started to bag some amazing brands for her self like Lux, Maaza and Elleys’ Switches.
Elleys’ Switches, the leading company who is known for its contemporary, elegant and classy products has appointed Rakul Preet Singh as its brand ambassador with the aim of conquering North Indian States. The brand already has a strong base in South India, Rakul's presence will simply enhance their positioning further.
Commenting on signing Rakul to endorse the brand, Vatsal Gada, director of Elleys’ Switches said, “It’s an immense pleasure for us to have Rakul Preet. The beautiful Bollywood diva has injected exuberance to our creative campaign which is crafted by our partner Oberoi IBC.”
Rajendra Surlekar, national creative director at Oberoi IBC said, “We are glad to have this opportunity to take the brand a step ahead with our creative strategies. We have curated this campaign and shot 3 films with our in-house production team. The campaign stills are captured by Dabboo Ratnani. We will be running the campaign by the end of January 2020."
Headquartered in Mumbai, Oberoi IBC has a strong client base throughout India. The agency lends its branding and creative expertise to Indian Family Managed Businesses across the country and in fact, a number of brands nurtured by Oberoi IBC have gone on to become leaders in their respective categories.
(We got this information in a press release.)