Rannvijay Singha X Zee Zest take you on a journey into the wild with a new show ‘Safari India’

Actor Rannvijay Singha, who is always driven by adventure, is the perfect fit to host the show with his impeccable mindset and skills. An adrenaline junkie, he loves taking up challenges and learning about new things. Sharing his experience from Safari India, Host Rannvijay Singha says, “Safari India was the most adventurous and thrilling experience I’ve had this year. It was a series of astonishing and larger-than-life experiences. I interacted with several forest rangers and learned about their efforts towards preserving our wildlife. I’ve had some exceptional learning experiences and it was only because of the show that I realized what a rich wildlife ecosystem our country has. I feel extremely honored to be a part of the show and hope that with Zee Zest, we are able to yet again UNLIMIT experiences for the viewers.”