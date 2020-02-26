Rap, dance or beatbox to find your restless

In the second leg of the campaign which focuses on inclusivity, talent, and passion, Spykar Lifestyles has launched an online contest to discover fresh, young talent. The contest, in association with Hip-Hop & Urban Art Network, To The Culture, invites young talent to participate by rapping, dancing or beatboxing to the tune which Spykar Lifestyles created with Bollywood composer Raghav Sachar and visually impaired musicians Veer Mulraj & Sachin Patil.
The participants are required to create and upload a one minute video that showcases their talent while tagging the handles of Spykar Lifestyles (@spykarofficial), To The Culture (@totheculture) and using the hashtag #FindYourRestless. The rap and beatboxing videos will be judged by Gully Boy famed Ace aka Mumbai’s Finest and Dcypher whereas the dance videos will be judged by celebrity choreographer Tushar Shetty. The winners will get to record their creation, be featured in the video and win Spykar merchandise.
“Spykar is a fashion brand for the young & restless. Those who are passionate about their life goals, restless to be the best version of themselves, are also inclined to wear fashion which serves the same needs. Spykar is up there, calling out to all such individuals. Spykar has always associated with events and opportunities which resonate with the youth culture in this country.” said Saisangeeta Israni, GM marketing, Spykar Lifestyles.
The first leg of the campaign, which went live on 14th February, witnessed the release of a soulful music melody which was created by Bollywood composer Raghav Sachar and visually impaired musicians Veer Mulraj & Sachin Patil. Spykar, as a brand, truly believes that everyone who is living life to fullest, hustling and bringing out the most of themselves is already an achiever, this contest is just their way of giving the restless youth a platform to grow.
