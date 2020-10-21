Rapido collaborates with TVF’s The Screen Patti for its all new sketch ‘When You Can’t Say No’

On the collaboration, Amit Verma, Head of Marketing, Rapido, said, “TVF is known for its spoof web series and comedy sketches and are very relatable in depicting real life situations that people find themselves in. Their target audience overlap with ours, which makes it a perfect platform for us to be on. With this collaboration, we aim to increase the awareness of the safety of bike taxis and the convenience at which you can book a ride across town, as per your needs.”