Rapido launches its IPL campaign featuring Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, and other superstars

Delighted to announce the launch of the very special campaign, Amit Verma, Head of Marketing, Rapido, commented, “A commonality between Rapido and IPL has been in both our abilities to reimagine the existing ecosystem and enable the masses in adopting a new format that promises to revolutionize their lives for the better. Furthermore, the IPL has teams representing the different regions which is in alignment with Rapido’s ethos of establishing greater inclusivity by operating beyond metro cities. Post the success of our first campaign with the exceptional actors and youth icons - Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun, we are excited about this collaboration to drive the criticality of having a safe, convenient, comfortable, affordable alternative daily commuting solution that can solve last-mile connectivity issues. In its later phases, the campaign is expected to feature other superstars joining the league.”