Rare black Tiger from India features on National Geographic Cover

India’s rare black tiger has been featured on the cover of National Geographic’s October 2025 issue, with a photograph captured by Indian photographer and National Geographic Explorer Prasenjeet Yadav. The image was taken in Similipal National Park, Odisha, which is the only known habitat for this unique variant of tiger.

The black tiger, also referred to as a pseudo-melanistic tiger, has a distinctive dark stripe pattern caused by a genetic mutation. Similipal is home to around 30 tigers, nearly half of which are pseudo-melanistic.

Yadav spent over three months in the field tracking and observing the animal, gradually learning its movement patterns and behaviours. His persistence led to the photograph selected for the magazine’s cover.

Nathan Lump, said: “The subject of this month’s cover feature, from photographer, writer, and National Geographic Explorer, Prasenjeet Yadav, is a surprising corollary to that success story: the tale of a great male tiger with a rare genetic mutation, which has highlighted what happens when an animal population rebounds but remains sequestered in a reserve, without access to a diverse gene pool.



It's a powerful reminder that saving animals is only the first step, and we must find ways to help them thrive. That's exactly what a team in India has set out to do.”

Prasenjeet Yadav, said: “Being out in the forests of Similipal as a National Geographic photographer and Explorer has been a true privilege. I saw firsthand the Odisha Forest Department’s dedicated, on-ground management and the commitment of its officers to safeguarding the future of these majestic tigers.



Photographing T12 was intense and humbling, with days and months of patience distilled into a single moment. Now to see that story on a National Geographic Magazine's international cover is an honour and a reminder of why we document India’s extraordinary wild heart."

Alok Jain, said: "For over a century, National Geographic has stood at the forefront of visual storytelling, showcasing iconic images that shape how we see the world. We are proud to feature a rare and extraordinary photograph of a black tiger in India—an elusive and almost mythical sight—captured by Prasenjeet Yadav, a Nat Geo Explorer. This image not only reflects the power of nature’s mysteries but also continues the brand’s legacy of showcasing groundbreaking moments through the lens of exceptional talent."

The photograph also highlights the work of the Odisha Forest Department, conservationists, and researchers involved in protecting tiger habitats. It draws attention to issues related to isolated wildlife populations and the challenges of maintaining biodiversity.

The feature aims to contribute to broader discussions around habitat conservation, genetic diversity, and the long-term sustainability of endangered species in India and globally.



