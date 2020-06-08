Rashtradoot’s COVID-19 initiatives earn it second place at the Global Media Awards 2020

The initiative, titled “Stand Tall with Rashtradoot” focused on how to effectively and humanitarianly manage print in the times of COVID-19. From small steps – such as zero salary cuts and layoffs, to health and life insurance for hawkers, Rashtradoot aimed at keeping the hopes and spirits up of not just its employees and stakeholders, but also had structured initiatives to keep reader engagement high. Key steps in this included ensuring a stabilised circulation despite the constraints of the lockdown. This was achieved by daily delivery of newspaper through an in-house circulation team, milk booths, grocers, and fruit/vegetable vendors.