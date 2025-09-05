Rasrang by iTV Network redefines festive brand engagement with cultural relevance and measurable impact

iTV Network, a leading news media hub, has launched Rasrang, an audience targeting and brand engagement special festive offering for advertisers. Designed to connect brands with over 100 million users across India, Rasrang arrives at a strategic moment with Navratri, Diwali, and Christmas around the corner. It gives advertisers the perfect opportunity to ride the festive wave, combining data-driven precision with the credibility of iTV Network’s flagship platforms including NewsX, NewsX World, India News, Inkhabar, The Daily Guardian, and The Sunday Guardian.

With an aim to help brands maximise visibility and impact during India’s most celebratory season, Rasrang ensures campaigns that are both culturally resonant and measurable, enabling advertisers to achieve festive objectives ranging from awareness and engagement to long-term equity building. What makes Rasrang unique is its ability to seamlessly merge precision targeting with credible editorial storytelling. Leveraging over 8,500 audience cohorts across categories such as entertainment, auto, health & fitness, BFSI, fashion, travel, sports, and technology, along with premium ad formats including Display, Video, Spotlight, and AdTalk, the platform empowers brands to deliver festive messaging that is relevant, meaningful, and integrated across web, social, video, and marquee live events—placing them at the very heart of consumer attention

iTV Network has consistently stood for fearless journalism, incisive analysis, and trustworthy reporting, and Rasrang extends this ethos to brand engagement. By partnering with Rasrang this festive season, brands can connect with audiences through campaigns that reflect India’s transformation, particularly under Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Akshansh Yadav, CEO – Digital, iTV Network, said, “We take pride in our flagship and leading properties like NewsX, India News, Inkhabar, The Daily Guardian, and The Sunday Guardian, which collectively generate over 100 million impressions every month across our website, social media platforms, YouTube, and marquee events. This scale and diversified reach ensure that every brand partnering with us gains not just visibility but meaningful engagement, stronger connect with audiences, and measurable ROI. Advertising with ITV Network is not just about driving eyeballs, it’s about enabling advertisers to create impact and value in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, founder & promoter, iTV Network, added, “At ITV Network, we have always believed that the true strength of a media house lies in its editorial integrity. Our brands from NewsX and The Daily Guardian to India News and InKhabar stand for fearless journalism, incisive analysis, and credible storytelling. Each of our platforms is editorially strong, offering depth, diversity, and perspective that empower our audiences to stay informed and engaged. We are committed to setting benchmarks in quality journalism and being the voice that truly reflects the aspirations of India.”

