Ravi Kishan in Aap Ki Adalat: When Bigg Boss changed his life and Bhojpuri films' success made him arrogant

When did Rajat Sharma ask him did Bigg Boss reform you? Ravi Kishan said, "I had become arrogant after my movies became hits. My wife advised me to join Bigg Boss. After initial reluctance, I went. After remaining locked in their set for three months, when I came out, I had changed a lot. Not only I became popular, but I became a normal person. I sorted out my family life, my wife and children, during that period. After I came out of three months of 'prison' (qaid), I became a prisoner of spirituality. Bigg Boss affected my life deeply."