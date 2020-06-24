RB extends its support to Covid-19 warriors in Delhi

Partners with North Delhi Municipal Corporation for distribution of disinfectants.
In a bid to address the urgent collective fight against the spread of Covid-19, RB (Reckitt Benckiser) has extended support to North Delhi Municipal Corporation by donating 30,000 litres of Lizol and Harpic to help break the chain of this fast spreading infection.
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has been actively disinfecting Containment Zones, Covid Care Centres and Hospitals, Quarantine Centres amongst other infected areas. Through this alliance, RB is looking at supporting the Corporation by providing them with quality products to disinfect high risk areas in the capital.
Commenting on this initiative, Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President, RB Hygiene, South Asia said, “We wanted to extend our support to healthcare institutions and workers who are going the extra mile to keep our fellow Indians safe and that’s why we decided to donate our trusted brands Lizol and Harpic for disinfection. We are thankful that our partnership with North Delhi Municipal Corporation will empower these amazing institutions and frontline workers to help break the chain of infection and keep themselves and others safe. “
Ira Singhal, Deputy Commissioner, Remunerative Project Cell North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said, “In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to ensure that we will in no way compromise on the health and safety of the frontline workers, we have partnered with RB to provide us with products that will help us in disinfecting areas to fight this virus. We thank them for this generous donation and are grateful that they were able to deliver the products so promptly.”
RB India recently announced a donation of 1 million litres of Lizol and Harpic to aid Indian states in fighting this crisis especially in public health institutions and at the frontline with health and sanitation workers.
(We got this information from a press release.)