realme ties up with White Rivers Media to tackle lifestyle anxiety in Indian youth

So, Part 1 of the video campaign showcases these renowned content creators speaking with introspective candour, as one would speak in therapy. This creative packaging served to lure in a mystified digital audience. With Part 2, the campaign ran videos of realme delivering

“Fastest-Aid Kits” to the creators afflicted with charging anxiety. The contents of the fastest aid kit? Why, it’s the fastest-charging smartphone in the Indian market today: the realme 7 Pro.

Along with the phone, each creator also received a personal note from Madhav Sheth, CEO of realme India.