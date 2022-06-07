Rebranded Plix asks millennials to Take Care, Have Fun!

India’s leading plant-based nutrition brand targets 5X consumer growth with it’s all new avatar.
Clean plant-based health and nutrition brand, Plix, has undertaken a branding transformation in sync with the millennial aspirations of healthy, happy and sustainable living. The company has unveiled a new logo and brand tagline ‘Take Care, Have fun’, that symbolizes Plix’s continuous efforts towards making holistic health and nutrition a lifestyle subject instead of a medical concern.
Plix has an extensive range of incredibly beneficial and 100% plant-based nutrition solutions in the most unorthodox and delightful forms. You can chew, spread, pop or drop it, but Plix’s nutrition quotient remains always high. Refreshing effervescent, yummy gummies, capsules or even peanut butter, the all-new range of Plix products has it the way the consumers love it.
Plix also recently launched a new product line aiming at feminine wellness and intimate hygiene. Alongside being a brand that offers plant-based solutions for nutritional challenges, weight management and lifestyle diseases, Plix has now rapidly expanded its product offerings to cover various feminine health problems, lifestyle diseases and stress.
Speaking about this, Rishubh Satiya, co-founder, Plix, said, “Plix is not just a lifestyle brand, but aims to become a one-stop-shop enabling consumers to integrate good health into their lifestyles. Our products are compliant with all major health, safety and quality benchmarks, and are absolutely side-effects free. We have recently unveiled a range of functional and snackable foods including a crunchy peanut butter option. Thus, we have been successfully introducing previously unthinkable, but incredibly beneficial health food products in India. The rebranding reiterates our commitment to further expanding the offerings and making nutrition all about taste and quality in the times to come.”
Born out of the need to address the market gap of high-quality and palatable nutrition options, Plix works with a large panel of expert nutritionists, doctors and scientists who undertake all efforts to formulate products that contain the right dose of clinically studied ingredients. All Plix products are RDA compliant as per FSSAI guidelines, and have no harmful side-effects. The company has gone to great lengths to collaborate only with suppliers and manufacturers who adhere to stringent quality measures and certifications.
The entire process of manufacturing has integrated safety and quality checks at every stage to ensure that nothing, but the best and the most delicious nutritional options reach the consumers. A major differentiator for Plix products is not just the quality, but uncompromising stance on taste. Crafted by people who believe they are foodies first, each Plix product is a unique mix of health and irresistible taste appeal that every consumer would love.
With such a delectable mix of quality, green living practices, and taste, there is no wonder why Plix is rapidly becoming India’s leading brand for plant-based nutrition. The company has grown over 4x in the last year and with the new branding initiative, Plix is set to double its revenue in the current quarter. Plix has launched functional foods range recently, and the company now aims to scale rapidly.
