Red Bull India launches a New Edition with the taste of peach to give wiiings during the Summer Season

Same Wiiings - Different Taste! Kick off Summer 2021 with the Peach Edition of Red Bull.
Red Bull India gears up to launch the Summer Edition to beat the summer heat. The Summer Edition Can comes with a refreshing taste of peach; making it a perfect on-the-go drink to vitalize your body & mind, and give wiiings during the Summer Season.
Also, to reveal the new limited edition, the beloved energy drink giant has created an incredibly enticing and fun online game. Play the game at redbull.in/summer and ace it on the leaderboard to get your new summer wiiings. You can also get creative by making your own peach flavored popsicle that comes with the winner’s kit using the Red Bull Summer Edition.
Continuing to search for new and innovative ways to entice its consumers, Red Bull India is also hosting engaging on-ground, in-store and on campus activations over 3 months.
The Red Bull Summer Edition is priced at INR 115 for 250 ml and is available nationally across stores starting Mid-March for a limited period. The new edition is already available across ecommerce platforms – Amazon, Flipkart & Paytm Mall
Same wiiings - Different taste! If you crave the taste of peach, #RedBullSummerEdition is for you.
(We got this information in a press release).