Red Bull is calling all budding entrepreneurs and innovators students who want to shape the future

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
A single good idea will launch innovators from India to the global stage as Red Bull Basement returns for 2024.
A single good idea will launch innovators from India to the global stage as Red Bull Basement returns for 2024. Red Bull Basement empowers the next generation of innovators to conceive, develop and launch their outstanding ideas, accelerated by AI technology. Each team that applies will be able to create their own business plan with the help of AI, and the national winners from India will be invited to an immersive World Final in Tokyo, Japan. The application window is open until October 13, 2024.
Every idea is welcome – budding entrepreneurs can offer a solution for a pressing, unmet need affecting life in the community or on a larger scale. Technology and Artificial Intelligence may be the whole solution, or one part of it. Topics are limited only by your imagination, but to get started, one can think of: AI, ESG (environmental, social and governance) Innovation, Extended Realities or Robotics and Automation. Red Bull Basement was created specifically to empower the next generation of innovators to develop bold new ideas and implement tech and other solutions. The goal is to make a positive impact within their communities and beyond.
About Red Bull Basement
Today’s innovators are driven by entrepreneurial ambitions and a purposeful desire to make a true impact. But it can be hard to know where to start. Participants with unique ideas use Red Bull Basement to open personal growth opportunities from networking to collaboration and expert mentor workshops – holistically supporting their aim to innovate and disrupt the status quo with the help of the latest technology.
Numerous past participants have leveraged the skills learned and connections made at Red Bull Basement to help take their ideas to market, and in 2024, the event will be larger and more inclusive than ever.
2024 Format
In Red Bull Basement 2024, a new wave of innovators will leverage AI to create a business plan, find opportunities, identify and prioritize potential growth areas, and enable their state-of-the-art ideas.
Phase 1 – Application:
From (August 1 through October 13), 2024, one- or two-member teams of students and innovators from India can visit the Red Bull Basement website where the easy-to-use AI tool will help them to create and submit a one-page business plan as their application. A panel of hand-picked local judges will select the top teams for the national final on 16th November, and the winner will go on to represent India at December’s Global Final.
Phase 2 – Development: From November 12 through December 1, 2024, the national-winning teams will unlock resources including the chance to work with mentors and experts [as well as AI technology] to detail their business plan and evolve their ideas toward readiness as a business start-up.
Phase 3 – Global Final: From December 2 through 5, 2024, the World Final will bring together the finalists from 40 countries for an immersive event in Tokyo, featuring workshops, a dedicated AI session, and networking with international entrepreneurs, visionaries and business leaders, culminating in the announcement of the global winner of Red Bull Basement 2024. The World Final winner will receive an MBA like no other; a 3 week hands-on experience in the Silicon Valley.
Red Bull Basement 2024 is collaborating with Microsoft and AMD for its sixth edition, focusing strongly on AI technologies to deliver the best possible experience. The Red Bull Basement Chatbot, powered by Microsoft, will use Azure OpenAI Service and AMD's data center AMD Instinct™ Accelerators to assist teams to develop ideas and create business plans. In addition, the national winners will receive an AI-enabled laptop with AMD's latest RyzenTM AI processor technology to utilize Microsoft's AI technologies during the development phase up until the World Finals in Tokyo, Japan.
How to Enter
Red Bull Basement is open to everyone 18 years of age and older who is a current resident of India and the application window is open until October 13, 2024.