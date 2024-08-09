Red Bull is calling all budding entrepreneurs and innovators students who want to shape the future

About Red Bull Basement

Today’s innovators are driven by entrepreneurial ambitions and a purposeful desire to make a true impact. But it can be hard to know where to start. Participants with unique ideas use Red Bull Basement to open personal growth opportunities from networking to collaboration and expert mentor workshops – holistically supporting their aim to innovate and disrupt the status quo with the help of the latest technology.

Numerous past participants have leveraged the skills learned and connections made at Red Bull Basement to help take their ideas to market, and in 2024, the event will be larger and more inclusive than ever.