Red Bull teams up with JioTV to bring 'Dance Your Style World Finals' to OTT audience

Red Bull India announces a dynamic partnership with JioTV, an OTT platform, for the global street dance competition; Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone, bringing the world of premier street dance to a broader audience across India, available to stream live exclusively on JioTV.

As part of this collaboration, Red Bull TV is now accessible to JioTV users through both the JioTV mobile app and JioTV+ on connected TVs via JioFiber and JioAirFiber. In a groundbreaking move, JioTV will open its platform to all smartphone users, enabling access to Red Bull TV without the need for a Jio SIM, making exclusive Red Bull content more accessible than ever before. As anticipation builds for the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals, the event will stream live, delivering high-energy dance battles straight to smartphones and living rooms across India. This partnership is further enhanced by JioTV’s innovative features, typically seen only in live sports broadcasts, which will elevate the dance battle experience to unprecedented heights.

MultiCam Fun: Switch between multiple camera angles to catch every move from different perspectives.

360° Viewing: Immerse yourself in the event with a full 360-degree view, experiencing every beat and rhythm from all corners of the venue.

Ultra View: Enjoy uninterrupted, full-screen vertical dance action in stunning high-definition quality.

Key Moments: Relive the best dance moments with instant replays of key battles and flawless moves.

Engage With Emojis & Stickers: Interact with live updates and express real-time reactions using fun stickers and emojis.

Vote Live: Cast a vote for your favorite dancer and watch the results live on-screen.

This event marks the fourth major collaboration between Red Bull and JioTV, following previous partnerships for the Red Bull Showrun, Red Bull Soapbox Race and Red Bull BC One events in 2024. As Red Bull India continues to push boundaries in live entertainment, this partnership offers a new distribution platform for their creative initiatives, and many more are on the horizon.

The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals will take place in Mumbai, India, on November 9, 2024, making it the first time the global competition has landed in the country. Dancers from across the world will compete for the title, including T and Saumya from Mumbai, representing India at the global stage. Their journey exemplifies the incredible talent thriving in the Indian dance community.

