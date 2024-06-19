Red Bull Unforeseen event offers a citywide nightlife experience

For those with a thirst to celebrate friends and explore can’t-miss experiences, Red Bull Unforeseen is the key. In city after city, the most exciting local destinations and talents – bars, clubs, performing artists and more – take over a landmark building to showcase their signature ambiance while also collaborating for must-see cultural mashups. And now it’s Bangalore and Delhi’s turn to seize the spotlight, as the event brings over both venues, as well as performers and activities, together under one roof. With the theme set as retro and futuristic, it invites attendees to embark on an exhilarating time travel expedition where boundaries of part, present and future blur.