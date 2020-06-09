RED FM and Music Plus’ ‘RISE INDIA Awards’ honor COVID crusaders

RED FM and Music Plus’s RISE INDIA Awards brought hard-hitting stories of people who are doing their bit during this lockdown to help others.
One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM & Music Plus felicitated twenty COVID crusaders at RISE INDIA Awards. The four week long virtual award show wholeheartedly celebrated these COVID heroes from different walks of life who stepped up to fight against the virus in their own capacity. While the multi-talented actor, Aparshakti Khurana commenced every episode by quoting motivational verses, RED FM RJ’s took over the virtual stage to host the rest of the award show. The virtual event was graced by popular artists, singers and composers like Shankar Mahdevan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kapil Sharma, Raftaar, Honey Singh, Jubin Nautiyal among others who felicitated and paid tribute by dedicating their famous songs to the COVID crusaders.
RED FM and Music Plus’s RISE INDIA Awards brought hard-hitting stories of people who are doing their bit during this lockdown to help others. Gauri Behera, a home guard in Puri, Orissa who is the sole bread earner of the family who lost her 13-year-old daughter to cancer. Being aware of the COVID scenario, she joined back to work within 2 days of losing her only child. SI Harjeet Singh witnessed a tragic incident while on duty of handling a gathering in a Patiala market during lockdown. While making people follow social distancing, someone from the crowd started a brawl and, in the process, Harjeet Singh’s hand was cut off with a sword. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and after hours of struggle his amputated hand was re-implanted. Post this horrific incident Harjeet Singh became a symbol of strength and courage.
The other COVID crusaders who got recognized were Ayub Sheikh, Dr. Sachin Nayak, Shailendra Kawade, Dayaveer Singh, Arjun Bhatti, Santosh Nair & Uma Rajeshwari, Sultan, Dharamshibhai Rabari, Anand Mishra, Dr. Tripti, The Pasha Brothers of Kolar, Transgender Gauri, Tulu Basfor, Akshay Kothawale, Kishori Pednekar, Pradeep Kumar, Manish Panth and Dr. Abhinay Darwade.
Speaking on the occasion, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “Since the time we went live with our first episode of RISE INDIA Awards, we have been receiving immense love and appreciation for felicitating the COVID crusaders for their noble work done for the society. At RED FM, we believe that such recognitions make a big difference that can help each other rise together from these difficult times. It was heart-warming to have renowned singers and celebrities who celebrated the selfless efforts of these crusaders by interacting and paying tribute to them. We hope that the courageous stories of these real heroes will motivate all of us to do our bit during this global health crisis.”
Tarsame Mittal, Founder, Music Plus, said, “I feel very happy that we were able to recognize the real heroes during this Pandemic through “Rise India Awards”. I wish that more and more people get motivated to help each other like our heroes and fight this Pandemic together. We are very happy to receive positive and encouraging response to the initiative.”
RISE INDIA Awards received praise and appreciation from the audience for putting a spotlight on COVID crusaders who are spreading a ray of hope amidst the challenging times.
