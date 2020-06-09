RED FM and Music Plus’ ‘RISE INDIA Awards’ honor COVID crusaders

Speaking on the occasion, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “Since the time we went live with our first episode of RISE INDIA Awards, we have been receiving immense love and appreciation for felicitating the COVID crusaders for their noble work done for the society. At RED FM, we believe that such recognitions make a big difference that can help each other rise together from these difficult times. It was heart-warming to have renowned singers and celebrities who celebrated the selfless efforts of these crusaders by interacting and paying tribute to them. We hope that the courageous stories of these real heroes will motivate all of us to do our bit during this global health crisis.”