RED FM and Penguin India launch a new podcast ‘Hooked on Books’ to engage listeners during lockdown

One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM has collaborated with Penguin India to launch a new podcast ‘Hooked on Books’ today. The podcast will engage RED FM’s listeners with award-winning authors to revive their love for books amidst the lockdown. There is a compelling line-up of authors to keep you hooked to the podcast – Ruskin Bond, Ravinder Singh, Sonia Singh, Shiv Aroor, Manisha Koirala, Namita Gokhale, Raageshwari, Cyrus Broacha, Durjoy Datta, Luke Coutinho, Anand Neelkantan and Esha Deol.
From light-hearted conversations, to engaging with renowned writers about their writings, this podcast is a perfect audio fix for people who like to delve beyond the books. RED FM RJs will talk extensively with these well-known authors to give listeners a sneak-peek into their bookshelves and their writing journeys. The podcast will be available on RED FM India app.
Speaking on the occasion, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “I strongly believe that books have a unique power to rejuvenate and calm us during difficult times. As an avid reader, I too have experienced the therapeutic power of reading books. It really helps you to cope with stress and anxiety which are quite prevalent these days owing to crisis we are going through these days. Books are like a companion that give wings to our imagination, introduce you to new characters and have an engaging story. To empower all our listeners and revive their love for books, RED FM has collaborated with Penguin India to launch a new podcast ‘Hooked on Books’. Through this podcast series, RED FM RJs will weave interesting conversations with various well-known authors. Every book brings a unique set of emotions and refuels positivity. We hope the podcast will refresh our listeners and help them deal with these difficult times in a better way.”
Speaking about ‘Hooked on Books’, Preeti Chaturvedi, VP- Marketing and Strategic Alliances, Penguin Random House India, said, “Books have a way of being relevant across time periods and formats. And here was an opportunity to engage with a fresh audience through the medium of podcast around books. With this partnership, our authors will take the audience through a journey of stories and help add a touch of positivity in these trying times.”
