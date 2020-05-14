RED FM and Penguin India launch a new podcast ‘Hooked on Books’ to engage listeners during lockdown

Speaking on the occasion, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “I strongly believe that books have a unique power to rejuvenate and calm us during difficult times. As an avid reader, I too have experienced the therapeutic power of reading books. It really helps you to cope with stress and anxiety which are quite prevalent these days owing to crisis we are going through these days. Books are like a companion that give wings to our imagination, introduce you to new characters and have an engaging story. To empower all our listeners and revive their love for books, RED FM has collaborated with Penguin India to launch a new podcast ‘Hooked on Books’. Through this podcast series, RED FM RJs will weave interesting conversations with various well-known authors. Every book brings a unique set of emotions and refuels positivity. We hope the podcast will refresh our listeners and help them deal with these difficult times in a better way.”