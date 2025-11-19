Red FM and SkillBox celebrate 10 years of Seedhe Maut’s with SMX Tour

Red FM, SkillBox, and DL91 Era have launched the SMX Tour, a multi-city live music series marking ten years of Seedhe Maut and their rise within India’s hip-hop movement. The tour began in Jaipur and will travel through 15 cities until the end of December.

Advertisment

The shows build on the momentum from Seedhe Maut’s recent 30-track mixtape DL91 FM, their first release under the DL91 label. Calm (Siddhant Sharma) and Encore ABJ (Abhijay Negi) will headline the tour with a setlist shaped around their catalogue and the duo’s influence on the genre’s current audience.

The collaboration also extends Red FM’s ongoing work in the independent music space. Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, Red FM, said: “Celebrating Seedhe Maut’s 10-year journey is about honouring their fearless talent and the impact they’ve had on the Indian hip-hop scene. At Red FM, we’ve always believed that music has no boundaries. From hip-hop to indie to folk, every artist deserves a platform. Through initiatives like Red Indies and collaborations such as the SMX Tour, we’re proud to bring independent voices like Seedhe Maut to the forefront, amplify their voice, and give them the recognition they deserve. This tour is another way for us to create memorable live experiences and connect our communities with the music they love.”

Anmol Kukreja, CEO, SkillBox, added: “Seedhe Maut’s journey is more than just music — it’s the story of a movement that has shaped Indian hip-hop from the ground up. At SkillBox, we’re proud to partner with DL91 and Red FM to celebrate this landmark decade with their biggest tour yet. The SMX Tour is not just a series of shows; it’s a testament to the power of raw expression, resilience, and culture. This is history in the making — and we can’t wait for fans across 15 cities to be part of it.”

Tickets are available on SkillBox, with the organisers positioning the tour as an opportunity to observe the duo’s contribution to India’s independent music scene through a structured live format.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)