RED FM and Suryan FM Network emerges as the No.1 Radio Player with 5.26 crore listener base: IRS 2019 Q4

It has enheartened its listeners to stay at home and provided them with regalement and authentic information around COVID-19 through its radio stations.
According to Indian Readership Survey 2019 Q4, RED FM and Suryan FM have collectively a listener base of 5.26 crore, making them the market leaders in India. Consistently staying ahead of its competition, the radio network has bagged the No. 1 spot in the country with a whopping listenership of 5.26 CR as per India Readership Survey 2019 – Q4 (Source: IRS 2019_Q4 | 12+ All | Ever Listened | Pvt FM Stations).
Red FM and Syuryan FM’s geographical coverage is one of the best among radio players PAN India. The network has been offering content that cuts across age groups and categories while engaging audiences in the most interesting manner. In the latest numbers of the IRS, RED FM and Suryan FM Network has emerged as number one FM broadcaster across the country. The data has been considered basis one main frequency per city for each radio network state wide.
Apart from being a source of entertainment and information, the network plays a proactive role for the welfare of the society. During the Pandemic, as a socially responsible brand and content creators, RED FM and Suryan FM has encouraged its listeners to stay at home and provided them with entertainment and authentic information around COVID-19 through its radio stations.
