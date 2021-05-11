RED FM and The Voice of Fashion Announces Shop Talk

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “There’s so much to fashion than just clothes and accessory. It is a journey. It is a constant discovery. Fashion is important in society because it has the potential to bring different people together to celebrate their individuality. Fashion; is about who you are and wearing what defines you best. It is also so dynamic and our new offering explains just that. I am happy to announce RED FM’s new podcast series, Shop Talk with the Editor of The Voice of Fashion, Shefalee Vasudev. The podcast will have experts telling us the art of creating compelling fashion that opens up a whole world of creativity."