Red FM announces 5th edition of Swag Fest!

93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the biggest Punjabi-Pop Music Festival, Season 5 of Swag Fest. The event will be hosted on March 11th, 2023, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
‘Swag Fest’ is an established IP of RED FM that has showcased the most prominent Punjabi artists like Diljit Dosanjh, Parmish Verma, Guru Randhawa, Neha Bhasin, B Praak, Jassi Gill, Babbal Rai, Milind Gaba, Bohemia, Jas Manak and many more heartthrobs of the Punjabi music world.
Running successfully in its 5th year, the event promises a larger-than-life line-up of the best Punjabi Musicians. Keeping the energy quotients of Delhiites high, this year Red FM brings a day-long musical extravaganza headlined by the trailblazer of Indie Punjabi Music, rapper, and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh. Joining him in the rage will be MC Square, Milind Gaba, Sid K, Naveen Koomar and DJ Tarun. Furthermore, Swag Fest will offer a well-curated flea market offering a myriad of shopping choices and different cuisines and drinks to keep the audience high in spirit.
Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM & Magic FM, said, “Punjabi Music occupies the largest share of the independent music industry in India. This regional music industry has carved its space like none other and Punjabi singers have now become mainstream movie singers clearly cutting across linguistic barriers. As formats of the music industry evolve and become more experimental, Red FM embraces inclusion and diversity to bring forward music that really cuts through. Swag Fest season 5 is the amalgamation of Indie-Punjabi music and Hip-Hop to ace the swag quotient as the Hip-Hop and Punjabi music segment are thriving in the country. We are expecting a massive turnout for the mind-blowing line-up of Swag Fest. We hope for the continued support of our audiences.”
