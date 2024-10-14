Red FM announces association with Runveer 6.0

93.5 Red FM, a private radio and entertainment network, announced its partnership with the 6th edition of Runveer: The Infantry Marathon - Sherdil Kargil. An iconic event paying tribute to the valor and sacrifice of the Indian Army. On their 78th infantry and this 6th edition honouring the 25th anniversary of Kargil War. The marathon will take place on November 10, 2024, at the Garrison Ground, Infantry School, MHOW, and will bring together army personnel and civilians in a spirited celebration of patriotism and unity.

The Runveer Marathon is organised annually to commemorate Infantry Day and honour the largest fighting arm of the Indian Army. This year’s event is a special tribute to the battlefield heroics during the Kargil War. Participants will run across multiple categories—21 km, 10 km, and 5 km. The event goes beyond competition and fostering interactions between the army and local communities.

Attendees will also experience unique attractions such as a Bagpiper’s Show, Weapon and Equipment Display, Microlight Aircraft Fly Past, and a Warm-up Zumba Session, with Red FM's RJs serving as energetic hosts.