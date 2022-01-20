RED FM announces new campaign ‘Wave Se Safe’

Speaking on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “Looking at the ongoing hysteria around the third wave of Covid, we believe that the need of the hour is for thorough and accurate information. We realized there is a huge population that lacks authentic information about safety precautions around the new variant. Therefore, Red FM along with Project StepOne hereby announces its new campaign “Wave Se Safe” to deliver indispensable instructions and spread awareness. We have had a long and fruitful association with them in the past and our collective aim is to do everything we can to try and help as many people as possible to stay aware and updated about the pandemic.”