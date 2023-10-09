RED FM announces Quiz India Movement: A gaming concept on Radio

Reflecting on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated “At Red FM, we are delighted to be introducing a one-of-its-kind gaming concept Quiz India Movement leveraging the massive reach of radio as a platform. The campaign aims to blend the theatre of the mind element with a digital hook, setting it apart from other quiz shows. Quiz India Movement banks on the benefits of traditional radio and a new age platform social media to provide an enhanced audience experience. This year, the show has cricket as its theme, which acts as a fitting launch pad for season one, considering it is time for the World Cup. Moreover, utilising new-age technology and an engaging format, we hope the show will entertain listeners and help them cash on their cricket expertise."