Red FM announces return of 'Bhangra Premier League' season 2

Red FM has announced the return of Bhangra Premier League Season 2, celebrating Punjab’s popular dance form. Participants from across India will compete for the title of The Biggest Bhangrachi. The grand finale will be held on March 22, 2025, at HLP Galleria, Sector-62, Mohali, Chandigarh. Dancers will compete in three categories: Solo Bhangra, Group Folk Live Bhangra, and Group Music Bhangra.

Bhangra Premier League Season 2 is open to participants aged 8 and above. The top five finalists from each category will compete in the grand finale. There will be 40 on-ground events across Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala, Mohali, and Chandigarh leading up to the finale. Contestants will compete for total cash prizes of Rs. 3,25,000, with winners and runners-up in each category receiving cash rewards.

The event aims to increase participation and promotions, making this year more competitive. Bhangra Premier League Season 2 allows dancers from across India to apply online, providing a national platform for Bhangra enthusiasts.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said "Bhangra is more than just a dance form, it is the heartbeat of Punjab, a vibrant expression of tradition, energy, and passion that brings people together. With Bhangra Premier League Season 2, we are creating a platform for the most talented and dynamic dancers from across India, fostering cultural evangelism through the vibrant and powerful expression of Bhangra. If Bhangra is in your blood, this is your time to shine, to embrace the energy, and to leave a legacy on the biggest platform for Bhangra in the country. The excitement is real, the competition is fierce, and the journey promises to be unforgettable. IKK VAARI HOR!"

