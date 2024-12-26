Red FM announces 'Riders Music Festival' in Delhi in february 2025

93.5 Red FM has announced the return of its flagship event, the Riders Music Festival (RMF), scheduled for February 8-9, 2025, in Delhi. The two-day event will feature music, art, food, and automotive activities.

Advertisment

The Riders Music Festival will bring together biking enthusiasts, food lovers, and music fans for a celebration of bikes, live performances, streetwear, and food. The event will feature custom, vintage, and adventure bikes and cars. Leading up to the festival, two weekend Breakfast Rides will be held with biker groups in 32 cities across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisha Narayanan, COO and director of Red FM said, “We’re excited to bring the third edition of the Riders Music Festival back to the capital. This year, we’re celebrating the camaraderie and solidarity among bikers—values that no institution can instill. At the heart of this festival is the powerful connection between music and riding, two forces that truly bind us together. This time we’re also committed to brand and gender neutrality, welcoming bikers of all kinds, non-bikers, and people from all walks of life. We also aim to promote sustainability, with a focus on electric vehicles, to build a united, eco-conscious community."

Red FM also organised a prelude for the RMF, with Indian Paralympic champion Deepa Malik as the chief guest. Speaking at the event, she expressed, “Biking has been my anchor through every phase of life, from teenage hobbies to reclaiming my identity after chest below paralysis at 29. Doctors told me I’d never walk again, so I made it my mission from my ‘Will Chair’ to ride again. Wheels, to me, symbolise freedom, not limits. Riding a modified bike helped me reclaim my mobility, enter the world of sports, and prove that passion can overcome any barrier. This is why at Riders Music Festival I feel like I have a personal connection. My book also captures this journey of embracing challenges with a #BringItOn spirit and proving abilities beyond disabilities.”

The Riders Music Festival 2025 will feature seven artist performances, including Indian music director and singer Amit Trivedi, Seedhe Maut, Paradox, Gurbax, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, and Raman Negi.

The Riders Music Festival 2025 will feature a stunt and gaming zone, over 50 exhibits of custom, vintage, and adventure bikes and cars, a streetwear zone, and food and beverage brands. The event will take place on February 8-9, 2025. Tickets are available on the Skillbox website.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.