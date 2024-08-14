Red FM announces RJ Purab as the new voice of Delhi’s Morning No.1 Show

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Radio has had the uncanny ability to build a personal connection while being tucked away in the studios. This connection is rightly spearheaded by the voice of the show, the brand custodians leading the show from the front. This is why, we are overjoyed to welcome RJ Purab to the Red FM Delhi family. His unparalleled entertainment skills and ability to connect with listeners are going to set a new precedence in radio programming. We hope for your continued love and support for our newest member as you have given us always.”