RED FM announces season 3 of ‘The Kavi Collective’

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Continuing with our unwavering belief in building communities and experiential festivals, we are back with the strongest tool at our disposal, spoken word. We are absolutely convinced that poetry is an innate talent that can be used to make an impact. The delight in the freedom of expression, coming on stage and performing for all you know you are contributing to someone’s life is empowering. With Kavi Collective our objective has been to bring together veterans of Hindi poetry and the upcoming poets, all on one platform. The third season of The Kavi Collective will be hosted by the maestro Dr. Kumar Vishwas. We hope that you will join us and continue supporting us.”