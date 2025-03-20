Red FM announces season 3 of the 'Quiz India Movement'

India's private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, announced season 3 of the Quiz India Movement. The quiz combines cricket trivia with live quizzing.

RJ Purab, the host of Red FM Delhi's Morning No. 1 Show, will be leading this quiz. The campaign kicked off from March 17 and will conclude on May 25, 2025. Every Monday to Friday during the Morning No. 1 show across 37 cities, listeners can tune in between 10 am to 11 am and win prizes up to Rs. 20,00,000.

The questions will be narrated on-air and will simultaneously appear on the website, enhancing the quiz experience for both radio and online audiences. Daily winners will be awarded a prize of Rs. 20,000, while a weekly bumper prize of Rs. 1,00,000 will be presented to one lucky participant selected from the week’s entries every Friday.

Speaking about the campaign, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, Red FM and Magic FM, said, "Cricket is a passion that unites a billion hearts. The energy, the excitement, and the unwavering love for the game bring people together like nothing else. With the Quiz India Movement, we celebrate this spirit by giving fans a platform to showcase their knowledge and win big. As we launch Season 3, the power of radio and digital will create an unforgettable experience, making the festival of cricket even grander. This season, we are set to reach more fans, engage with greater intensity, and amplify the thrill of the game. It’s time to cheer, compete, and celebrate cricket in a way that truly resonates with its biggest fans. We are truly humbled and grateful by the response from our listeners, which continues to inspire us in making this campaign bigger and better.”

