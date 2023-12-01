Red FM announces the fourth season of ‘The Kavi Collective’

The event will be held on December 23, 2023 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.
93.5 Red FM has announced the fourth season of ‘The Kavi Collective’, a poetry festival happening in Delhi. It is a Red FM initiative that unites famous poets from across India to celebrate the art of spoken word through the verses and perspectives of a stellar lineup of poets.
The IP started during COVID and now it has reached its fourth season, offering a one stop entertainment solution for the poetry community. After two digital editions, Red FM’s ‘kavi sammelan’ with a modern twist is finally happening on ground. The fourth season will host the legendary Hindi poet, politician and lecturer- Kumar Vishwas. Along with him, reputed poets like Manu Vaishali, Chandan Rai, Ramesh Muskan and Kushal Kushlendra will grace the stage.
Reflecting on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, Red FM and Magic FM, said, “The spoken word community lays the groundwork for a promising tomorrow. The sense of empowerment, literature, drama and confidence that this art evokes is the reason Red FM continues to support the performing art. From the seasoned wisdom of legendary poets to upcoming and innovative voices, the fourth season of 'The Kavi Collective' promises to create an evening rich in poetry, conversations and emotions.”
Speaking on the announcement, Kumar Vishwas, poet, motivational speaker, author and social activist, said “ The best part about this poetry evening is that it brings together established and upcoming poets all on one stage. Words fail short to describe the kind of love and response we received last year. I am happy to be a part of the festival for the second time, to bring an even more melodic evening for poetry lovers. For this year as well, I have hand-picked poets from every corner of the country, who have the ability to bring out emotions in their beloved audience.”