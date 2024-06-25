Red FM announces the success of the Guthli Returns campaign aimed at saving farmers and empowering them

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “As the name speaks for itself, ‘Guthli Returns’ was a Red FM initiative to give back to the farmers. Urban life might have distanced us from our agricultural roots but ‘Guthli Returns’ as a campaign had several touchpoints. We had aimed to bridge the gap between urban life and rural life, evoke responsibility in citizens of India, secure the future of farmers, and save our beloved national fruit mango from becoming extinct. We are beside ourselves to report that with the support of Indian citizens, we have been able to make a tangible difference in saving farmers and their livelihoods and mangoes. We are immensely proud of the nation for pouring in Guthlis and working for a greater cause together and towards social change.”