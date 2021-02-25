RED FM announces their new IP, ‘Raagistaan- Desert Diaries’

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM said, “Rajasthani folk music has a history so deep that one can’t do it justice by mentioning it in a few words. We are truly delighted to bring to you our new IP, 'Raagistaan Desert Diaries' a travelogue. It is an attempt to celebrate folk music and appreciate the melodies of Rajasthan. Red FM, strategically and as a conscious effort, has been focusing on creating regional content and making efforts to bring it to the center stage and not limit it only to a particular region. We aim to bring forward cultural inclusion in our music and embrace the cultural diversity.”