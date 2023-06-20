Red FM brings back Red Indies Radio Festival On World Music Day 2023

Speaking on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated “Red FM has been observing the radio festival for the last three years. The purpose has been multifold, to promote and encourage independent artists and music for its cookie-cutter and experimental appeal and also to give listeners a chance to discover fresh music. This festival is a testament to the incredible talent and diversity found within the independent music scene and our commitment to take the talent a notch higher.”