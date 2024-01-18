Red FM brings RJ Bandya to 'Morning No.1' show

Red FM has also launched a competition, offering two lucky listeners the chance to experience paramotoring with Bandya.
Red FM has announced the launch of RJ Bandya to the Pune airwaves. With over fifteen years of media experience, he has become a household name, reigning supreme as one of Pune’s top 3 RJs.
On January 2, 2024, RJ Bandya took the helm of Red FM Pune’s Morning No. 1. show, airing every weekday from 7-11 am. RJ Bandya is also a talented actor and showcased his skills in the popular daily soap Swapnanchya Palikadale alongside Ajinkya De.
Furthermore, he played a role in the Marathi movie Hawa Hawai, produced by Mahesh Tileka, and took on the role of a celebrity radio jockey in the live show Marathi Big Boss Season 3. With his local connect, command over language, and engaging persona, RJ Bandya is set to make a home in Punekars heart.
To mark RJ Bandya’s return, Red FM launched a competition, offering two lucky listeners the chance to experience ‘hawaa mein’ with him on a paramotoring excursion. The adventure was broadcasted On-Air and all Red FM social media platforms.
