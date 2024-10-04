Red FM celebrates 15 years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

93.5 Red FM, a private radio and entertainment network, announce the 15th anniversary of its iconic event, Red Raas. The event has been beloved by the city for its extraordinary celebration of garba, culture, community, and spirit. This year, the event will take place from October 3, 2024 to October 12, 2024 at the Milan Party Plot in Ahmedabad.

Since 2009, Red FM has been hosting the biggest Navratri celebration in Ahmedabad, and this year marks the 15th edition of the event. Event-goers are invited to immerse themselves in the spirit of Navratri with music, dance, and cultural grandeur. Keeping up with the tradition of introducing a garba special song every year, this year Red FM has launched "Vhalam Hun Kantadi Re," an anthem that celebrates the strength, independence, and grace of today’s modern woman. Sung by the immensely talented Shirley Setia, the song is an ode to the new-age heroine—a woman who dances through life with confidence, compassion, and a heart full of joy. The music video, shot amidst the beautiful streets of Ahmedabad and set in a 200-year-old heritage haveli, captures the rich culture of Gujarat.

The song has been created by some of the brightest minds in the industry, including Rajat Dholakia, known for his work in Firaaq and Delhi 6, and Saumya Joshi, the writer behind the National Award-winning film Hellaro. Composed by the duo Sumant and Aalap under the mentorship of Mr. Dholakia, "Vhalam Hun Kantadi Re" embodies the spirit of tradition with a modern beat, sure to resonate with today’s generation.

Speaking on the announcement, “Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, of Red FM & Magic FM, said, "Red Raas has been our humble effort to celebrate tradition with a touch of contemporary music and vibes. Last year, we were overwhelmed with immense love for the 14th season of Red Raas, and more importantly, for the song Aave Jo Rasiya, which became an internet favorite during the last Garba season. As we celebrate Navratri, we aim to remind everyone that these nine days are beyond just dancing. It’s also about coming together as a community and uplifting each other - something we have strived to establish with Red Raas. On that note, we look forward to hosting you all and making this year exceptional.”

