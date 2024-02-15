Red FM celebrates World Radio Day with 'Red on Wheels'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Red FM RJs accompanied listeners to broadcast live from an open bus.
Red FM, a private radio and entertainment network, embarked on a celebration, paying homage to the century-long legacy of radio on World Radio Day. Embracing last year's theme, "Radio: A century informing, entertaining, and educating," Red FM marked this special day with a unique initiative– Red on Wheels.
Red FM RJs accompanied listeners to broadcast live from an open bus. The route took the celebration across the iconic Atal Setu Bridge and the Bandra Worli Sea Link, showcasing the charm and heart of Mumbai. The initiative was a testament to Red FM's love for the localness of the city and its audience.
Leading the charge on 'Red on Wheels' was RJ Malishka, accompanied by RJ Rishi Kapoor and supported by other RJs from Mumbai. The festivities included singing, dancing, and storytelling, creating a lively atmosphere as listeners shared their experiences with radio.
Commenting on the celebration, Nisha Narayanan, COO and director, Red FM and Magic FM, said, "A day that celebrates the rich history and impact of mighty radio, holds immense significance for us as a brand. ‘Red on wheels’ was our humble way to celebrate the journey of Radio, with our audience and the highly spirited Mumbai. Through this immersive experience, we aimed to reinforce the bond between Red FM and its listeners in the financial capital. Such initiatives are a reflection of what Red FM stands for and the love we receive from the audience.”
