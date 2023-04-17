Red FM Chandigarh stirs the airwaves with a refreshed RJ Line-Up

Joining the Red FM clan as a co-host with RJ Anubhav on Morning No.1 is RJ Megha.
93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, announced a revamp of its RJ line-up in Chandigarh bringing a new sound to the airwaves. The overhauled RJ line-up aims to sync with the pulse of this vibrant city and deliver an even more engaging and entertaining listening experience.
Joining the Red FM clan as a co-host with RJ Anubhav on Morning No.1 is RJ Megha. The powerhouse duo spreads joy during the morning hour with a blend of entertainment and information. Meanwhile, RJ Shatabdi presents the show Drama Queen during her go-to hours 12-3pm. RJ Deeksha hosts Red Indies Shuffle between 3-5pm, providing a platform to young indie artists. All of this while, the Kadak Launda of Chandigarh, RJ Karan keeps listeners engaged during the evening prime time show, CH935.
(We got this information in a press release).