Red FM Chandigarh stirs the airwaves with a refreshed RJ Line-Up

Joining the Red FM clan as a co-host with RJ Anubhav on Morning No.1 is RJ Megha. The powerhouse duo spreads joy during the morning hour with a blend of entertainment and information. Meanwhile, RJ Shatabdi presents the show Drama Queen during her go-to hours 12-3pm. RJ Deeksha hosts Red Indies Shuffle between 3-5pm, providing a platform to young indie artists. All of this while, the Kadak Launda of Chandigarh, RJ Karan keeps listeners engaged during the evening prime time show, CH935.