Red FM India executes a witty campaign around ALTBalaji & MX Player's 'Lock Upp'

Lock Upp started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.
Ever since Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel' is out, it is garnering immense love from the audience. The unique format of the show that has never been seen has become the talk of the town now. Followed by its success, big names show their interest in seeking opportunities to collaborate with it.
Content Czarina Ekta R Kapoor has again given a power puffed reality show to the Indian audience with 'Lock Upp' with a new concept and exciting subject. The show's success is evident from the fact that it has broken the internet with a score of 15 million views within 48 hours. One of the biggest radio stations in the country- RedFM, recently built an intelligent campaign "'Lock Upp' MAIN SUBKI BAJTI RAHEGI" around the show which goes well with their jingle of 'Bajate Raho'. This has bought the right opportunity for many brands as they are interested in being a part of it. The show has successfully managed to create a buzz around the world.
ALTBalaji and MX Player have live-streamed Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.
(We got this information in a press release).