Red FM launches Aditi Mittal’s weekend comedy show across 28 cities

Red FM has introduced a new weekend comedy programme titled The Aditi Mittal Show, which is now airing across 28 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Chandigarh and Jammu.

Hosted by stand-up comedian and writer Aditi Mittal, the show follows a character-led format featuring several personas created by the comedian, including Aadhe Maa, Munni Mursheed, Coach Jagruti and characters from Non Humans of India. The content draws from everyday situations and social observations, using humour to reflect familiar experiences.

The programme airs every Saturday from 9 am to 11 am, with a repeat broadcast on Sundays. The 13-week series combines satire, sketches and unscripted moments, positioning itself as a light, episodic format within Red FM’s weekend programming.

Speaking about the show, Aditi Mittal said, “The Aditi Mittal Show is rooted in everyday Indian life, allowing listeners across cities to see a reflection of themselves in it. Much of the show is unscripted, with the intent of giving listeners a light, engaging and humorous break from daily routines. It brings honest, relatable conversations on a station that truly understands its audience. Radio uniquely enables a personal and direct connection with listeners, even from within a studio. I’ve put my best into this show, and I hope listeners connect with it and enjoy the experience.”

On the collaboration, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, Red FM, said: “The Aditi Mittal Show is a celebration beyond just comic expression, where everyday observations are transformed into incisive yet relatable comedy. Aditi’s humour is rooted in lived experiences and cultural nuance, giving her a voice that feels both contemporary and widely resonant across India. By bringing her distinct comedic lens to our airwaves, we are reinforcing our commitment to innovative content formats that are honest and relevant. At Red FM, we continue to collaborate and create spaces for such storytellers, blending high-energy entertainment with conversations that reflect our listeners’ everyday lives.”

The show is being supported by on-air promotion and digital amplification across Red FM’s social media platforms.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)