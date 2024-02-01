Red FM launches Bhangra Premier League

The grand finale of the competition will be held on March 3, 2024, at Elante Mall, Chandigarh.
Red FM, a private radio and entertainment network, has announced the launch of the Bhangra Premier League, a grand celebration of the spirit of Punjab through the powerful beats of Bhangra.
The competition will unfold through four city auditions, and culminate in a finale featuring two pools and two categories on the March 3, 2024 at Elante Mall, Chandigarh.
Bhangra Premier League (BPL) competition is set to be the ultimate battleground for Bhangra supremacy across Punjab. The auditions will take place in four cities including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Mohali, and Chandigarh, but participation is allowed from across India. There will also be two digital wild card entries selected for the finale. Judges for the finale include Pammi Bai, Sonu Pradhan and Hardy Singh.
Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Without a doubt, Bhangra is the heartbeat of Punjab and Punjabi culture. Bhangra Premier League is a Red FM endeavour to promote the cultural pulse of Punjab by giving the admirers of this dance form and artists a larger-than-life platform. We are eagerly looking forward to witnessing all the nakhra’s and liveliness that one talks about, when they talk about a Bhangra performance; we hope our audience is excited too.”
The grand finale will include a total of ten finalists chosen by the judges from across the cities, resulting in two ultimate winners per category and two runners up.
