RED FM launches its new podcast ‘Holistic Healing with Vasudha Rai’

Speaking about the occasion, Nisha Narayanan, COO and director, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “In the corporate world many of us are stressed out and we often pop pills as a cure to it. In the long run, the stress and medications does damage to one’s health. There are more natural ways of healing and one of the favorite topics that all of us here at RED FM also believe in is ‘Holistic Healing’. Traditionally, India always have had a science, which have dealt with natural ways of healing. We decided to come up with a podcast on holistic healing with Vasudha Rai, who is also a wellness and beauty expert. The series will have her speaking to various health experts and the psychological and medical aspects of healing. It is important for us as a media company to bring up topics, which affects people’s lives in a very strong way. This is a humble effort to reach out to audiences and make them aware about the holistic healing process.”