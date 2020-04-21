RED FM launches ‘Mind Detox with Sri M’ to motivate people to stay mentally fit and healthy

Speaking about this new show, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “The nationwide lockdown has brought challenges for all of us in some form or the other. While a lot of us have also adopted this phase as an opportunity to explore new hobbies like cooking or trying home workouts, it is equally important to take good care of your mental health. When everyone is sharing COVID-19 updates, it often becomes difficult to digest so much information together. Therefore, we wanted to come-up with a unique segment to spread positivity and de-stress our listeners. We are extremely excited to launch the segment with Sri M who is a veteran in spirituality and has done commendable work in this field. This is a humble effort to make a difference by bringing content to help you manage your mental health during the lockdown phase.”