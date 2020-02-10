RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

Commenting on the show, Nisha Narayanan, COO & director, RED FM and Magic FM said, “There is a pool of talent in independent music segment which is yet to be heard. Regional music is being consumed more than ever due to evolving tastes and preferences of the audience. At RED FM, we strongly believe in supporting diverse genres whether it is indie or regional music segment through various on-air, digital and on-ground initiatives. We wanted to create content that not only supports non-film music but also celebrates the journey of an artist. Our new show ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ is an entertaining take, which will bring fresh content for our listeners. We are happy to collaborate with VYRL Originals (Universal Music India) for this show and we look forward to creating more such initiatives with them.”