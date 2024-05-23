Red FM onboards Radio Ka Baap RJ Sidhu for evening show ‘Mumbai Local’

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “We are overjoyed to bring RJ Sidhu on board with us for the evening prime-time show Mumbai Local. RJs are the brand custodians who lead the show from the front and we put our heart and soul into seeking the ones who fit the brand like a glove. As an erstwhile actor and commentator, RJ Sidhu brings his own customized streak of Bajaate Raho on board, he is a delightful package of madness that is exploding on the Red FM airwaves. We hope for your continued love and support for our newest member RJ Sidhu as you have given us always.”