Red FM rolls out season two of Award-winning show- Quiz India Movement

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Last year was the first time that a radio network introduced live broadcasting in gaming and the unprecedented success of Season 1 of Quiz India Movement made sure we brought it back for Season 2. Our objective with QIM has been manifold, establishing QIM as an IP that sets the gold standard for quizzing in India and blending the power of radio and digital for the ultimate user engagement experience. Incorporating an engagement hook that brings the audience back every day to play was also a decisive factor in creating the Quiz India Movement. Season 2 is based on the T-20 World Cup and the seasons to follow will have varied themes. We are looking forward to our audience's continued love.”