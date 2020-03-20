RED FM says ‘Care Karona’

Speaking about this campaign, Ms. Nisha Narayanan, COO and director, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “We all are going through a challenging and uncertain phase due to Coronavirus. While it has adversely affected various industries, health has become a major concern creating scare and panic. We realized there is a huge population that lack authentic information around safety precautions around Coronavirus. Leveraging our wide network of listenership across the country, we decided to launch ‘Care Karona’ campaign leaving no stone unturned in spreading the right information. We request everyone to facilitate correct information and follow all precautionary measures.”